Coronavirus: Palm Bay to provide rental, utility assistance to residents in need

PALM BAY, Fla. – The city of Palm Bay announced Tuesday that it would provide residents with rental and utility assistance under the Eviction Prevention/Rental and Utility Assistance Program.

The program is designed to assist residents who have become delinquent on rent and/or utility payments due to the impacts of COVID-19.

Any resident interested in the program must fill out a questionnaire to find out if they are eligible for assistance.

City officials said the prescreening questionnaire is available on the City’s Housing & Community Development website at www.palmbayflorida.org/assistance.

Residents without computers or smartphones can access paper questionnaire forms at the main entrance of City Hall located on Malabar Road, or can contact the Housing & Community Development Division at 321-726-5615 to answer prescreening questions.

City officials said they would accept applications through June 30, or until funding is expended, whichever occurs first.

Residents who fill out the questionnaire will be contacted by a city staff member within seven to 10 business days regarding eligibility.

According to a news release, all eligible residents will be sent an application to complete and submit to the city with the required documentation under the Eviction Prevention/Rental & Utility Assistance Program.

