Free COVID-19 testing available at 2 more sites in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Free coronavirus testing is available at two more locations in Osceola County, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Tests will be available at the Florida Department of Health at 1875 Fortune Road in Kissimmee on May 29 and June 1.

Testing will also take place at Kissimmee Elementary School at 3700 West Donegan Avenue in Kissimmee on May 26, 27, and 28.

The Department of Health said testing is available by appointment only.

To schedule an appointment a patient should call 407-343-2000.

The tests are available to anyone who experience COVID-19 symptoms or has concerns about COVID-19 exposure.

