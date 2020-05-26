Man shot in back in Daytona Beach after hit-and-run crash, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A man was shot in the back after a hit-and-run crash Tuesday in Daytona Beach, police said.

The shooting happened on Fremont Avenue, and the victim drove to the Justice Center on U.S. 1 to seek help, according to Daytona Beach police.

According to police, the man was driving a white van when he was involved in a possible hit-and-run crash. He was then shot at least once by the other driver, police said.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Investigators said they’re searching for the other driver and a red car with paint damage.

The shooting victim’s van has a bullet hole in it, a shattered window and damage from the crash.

No other details, including what led to the crash and shooting, have been released.