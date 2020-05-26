Memorial Day marks one week until Universal Orlando welcomes back team members

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – While some attractions in Orlando were able to welcome guests on Memorial Day, two of the largest companies still have its theme parks closed.

In one week, Universal Orlando is scheduled to welcome back staff. The company said it will spend a couple of days with stuff before opening to select guests and passholders on June 3 and 4. On June 5, the park is scheduled to open to the public. Face coverings, temperature checks, and social distancing guidelines apply.

Small attractions like the Orlando Starflyer were open on Memorial Day. Kenneth Nelson visited the attraction from Gainesville with his grandchildren.

“We are having a good time, enjoying the Memorial Day,” said Nelson. “Just be safe, be careful, and respect others.”

Nelson said that he is thankful to see some of Orlando’s attractions reopen.

“If everybody just takes precautions like we are now. Wear the mask, and just be careful. We got to get open man like otherwise, people are going to go crazy,” said Nelson.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings thinks the Walt Disney Company will present their plan in the upcoming days.

Despite having Disney Springs open to limited capacity, Disney has not announced plans to reopen its theme parks.

SeaWorld also has not announced when it plans to submit its plans to the Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has the final approval of the plans.