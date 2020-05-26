More than 900,000 COVID-19 tests have been administered in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – More than 900,000 coronavirus tests have been administered in Florida, according to the Florida Department of Health.

The DOH reports 51,700 COVID-19 tests have come back positive.

This does not mean 900,000 people have taken a COVID-19 test in Florida.

Retests have been counted in the total test count.

If a patient tests positive for COVID-19 the Florida Department of Health recommends the patient goes into a two week isolation period.

Once the 14 days are up, the patient will take a COVID-19 test, 24 hours later the patient will take another test for the virus to make sure they are negative.

One person could potentially take three tests in less than three weeks.

First responders and healthcare workers may have also taken multiple tests.

The Department of Health reports 5.7% of coronavirus tests administered in Florida have come back positive.

The DOH also reports 2.27 tests administered in the state since May 17 have come back positive.

The dashboard on the DOH website at this link shows breaks down the percentage of positive cases by county.

Once you click on this link, click on the Florida Testing tab at the bottom and after that you can select a county in the upper right corner.