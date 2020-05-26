Volusia deputies seek information in drive-by shooting that injured 60-year-old man

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia County deputies are investigating a drive-by shooting that left a 60-year-old man injured Tuesday morning.

Deputies said the victim, who is homeless, was shot twice in the leg on the 1000 block of South Clara Avenue.

He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Two nearby homes and vehicles were also damaged during the shooting, records show.

Deputies are asking anyone with information about the crime to call the Criminal Investigations Division at 386-717-0741 and reference VCSO case #20-9689. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida at 1-888-277-8477 (TIPS) or go to NEFCrimestoppers.com.