Armed woman who was killed in Avalon Park deputy-involved shooting identified

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman who was fatally shot by deputies in Avalon Park after she pointed a gun at them has been identified, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials identified the suspect as 42-year-old Tracy Drowne while the deputies who fired their weapons were identified as Nathan Henley and Joseph O’Neil.

Both patrol deputies have been placed on paid administrative leave while the Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigates, which is standard procedure.

The incident began around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Fountain Coin Loop in Avalon Park after a man reported that Drowne struck him as a result of an earlier fight involving his 16-year-old daughter, according to Orange County Sheriff John Mina.

When deputies confronted the woman, they said she came out of her house armed with a gun that she pointed at them, prompting Henley and O’Neil to open fire.

Drowne died at an area hospital.

No further details about the incident were immediately available.