Cheez-It to replace Camping World as title sponsor of Florida Citrus Sports

ORLANDO, Fla. – What was formally known as the Camping World Bowl will now coin a cheesier title.

Officials announced Wednesday that Cheez-It will sponsor Central Florida bowl games beginning with its 2020 season

The original Cheez-It Bowl first premiered in 2018 with the Fiesta Bowl Organization in Phoenix.

BREAKING NEWS: Get your cheesy, crunchy, satisfaction on in Orlando this year! #CheezItBowl 🏈🌴 pic.twitter.com/L9cElFv6pi — CHEEZ-IT (@cheezit) May 27, 2020

The brand’s move to Orlando means Cheez-It will entitle one of just three games regularly featuring top picks from Power 5 conferences, a news release said.

"Cheez-It is a go-to snacking tradition for football fans and cheese-lovers – especially those who can't get enough of that uniquely cheesy and crunchy experience," said Jeff Delonis, Senior Director of Marketing for Cheez-It. "Our preceding bowl game sponsorship with the Fiesta Bowl Organization helped solidify Cheez-It as a staple in the college football postseason. Now we're excited to turn to the next page and build our bowl-season tradition further through our new partnership with Florida Citrus Sports and the world-class destination of Orlando."

This year’s Cheez-It Bowl will be the 31st edition of the game, and its 20th in Orlando.

"We're proud to partner with Cheez-It, one of the boldest and most creative sponsors in college football," said Steve Hogan, CEO of Florida Citrus Sports. "Their commitment to creating an uncommon experience will add new flavor to 'the best bowl trip in America' here in Orlando. We're excited about the impact that bowl season's official snack will bring to our community."

Since relocating to Central Florida in 2001, the game has developed into one of the nation’s top postseason contests.