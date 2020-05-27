75ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 407-291-6000.

Local News

Do you recognize this man? Deputies search for person of interest in fatal Kissimmee shooting

Security camera captured footage of person of interest, deputies say

Erin Dobrzyn, Digital Storyteller

Tags: Crime, Osceola County
PERSON OF INTEREST SOUGHT IN HOMICIDE
PERSON OF INTEREST SOUGHT IN HOMICIDE

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they are calling a person of interest in a Kissimmee shooting death.

On May 10 deputies responded to reports of a shooting at 2317 Old Dixie Highway around 10:30 p.m. When they arrived at the scene, deputies said they found a man dead inside the home, later identified as 38-year-old Cornel “Briggy” Clarke.

The Sheriff’s Office said security camera footage captured who they are calling a person of interest walking in the area of the shooting. According to deputies and the security video the person of interest is described “as a light-skinned black or Hispanic male, athletic or thin build, in his late teens to early 20s, wearing a hat backwards, T-shirt and basketball shorts.”

According to a news release, the Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information concerning this case to call (407) 348- 2222 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477, where information leading to a felony arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 dollars.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: