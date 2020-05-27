Do you recognize this man? Deputies search for person of interest in fatal Kissimmee shooting

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they are calling a person of interest in a Kissimmee shooting death.

On May 10 deputies responded to reports of a shooting at 2317 Old Dixie Highway around 10:30 p.m. When they arrived at the scene, deputies said they found a man dead inside the home, later identified as 38-year-old Cornel “Briggy” Clarke.

The Sheriff’s Office said security camera footage captured who they are calling a person of interest walking in the area of the shooting. According to deputies and the security video the person of interest is described “as a light-skinned black or Hispanic male, athletic or thin build, in his late teens to early 20s, wearing a hat backwards, T-shirt and basketball shorts.”

According to a news release, the Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information concerning this case to call (407) 348- 2222 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477, where information leading to a felony arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 dollars.