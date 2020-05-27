Florida reports 464 new cases of COVID-19, 60 new deaths as state plans for complicated hurricane season

It’s a big day for both the Space Coast and the nation as two astronauts will be launched into orbit from American soil, weather permitting, for the first time since 2011.

The bold achievement is drawing both President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence to Central Florida, as well as many onlookers who can’t wait to catch a glimpse of history being made.

The Vice President was last in Florida to meet with Gov. Ron DeSantis May 20 where he held a round table meeting to discuss reopening the state’s economy as new cases of COVID-19 were continually diagnosed and reported.

As of Wednesday, less than seven hours until the Crew Dragon and Falcon 9 rocket were scheduled to launch, the Florida Department of Health reported 464 new cases of COVID-19 since approximately the same time Tuesday, as well as 60 new deaths.

This brings the reported total number of cases to 52,634, as well as 2,319 total deaths as a result of the respiratory illness since it was first detected in the state on March 1.

Since March, 9,639 people with severe cases of the virus have required hospitalization. The state does not report the number of current patients in hospitals with the coronavirus.

Here is how reported cases, hospitalizations and deaths breakdown by county in Central Florida:

County Total cases Total hospitalizations Total deaths Brevard 399 58 12 Flagler 178 19 4 Lake 279 70 15 Marion 240 31 5 Orange 1,877 306 39 Osceola 673 148 19 Polk 907 265 54 Seminole 471 108 12 Sumter 253 44 17 Volusia 683 139 37

On Wednesday, just a few days before the official start of hurricane season, the second named tropical storm of the year formed unleashing Bertha on the Carolinas.

While Bertha’s track will have the storm missing Florida, it could be a sign of a particularly active season for weather forming off the tropics.

Floridians have never had to prepare for hurricane season with the added stress of a pandemic, and emergency officials across the state are warning residents that the storm season will likely look a lot different because of the coronavirus this year.

Stores have already seen the hoarding of essential household supplies which could spell trouble for Floridians trying to stock up on necessities to prepare for a hurricane.

There’s added concern that some may not be able to afford the supplies they need after losing jobs and income as the pandemic shuttered businesses for months.

News 6 spoke to emergency management officials who gave advice and tips on stock up for hurricane season during a pandemic and cautioned Floridians to pack extra patience in the event that a hurricane heads towards the state.

