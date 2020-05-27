How News 6 plans to capture historic launch views

COCOA BEACH, Fla. – Armed with some of the industry’s best equipment and innovative technology, News 6 is capturing SpaceX’s historic launch off Central Florida’s Space Coast from all angles.

As NASA prepares to launch American astronauts from U.S. soil for the first time since 2011, News 6 reporters and crews were placed throughout Brevard County to give viewers important updates and information leading up to the launch. If the launch is successful, SpaceX would be the first private company to send humans into orbit and onto the International Space Station.

Meteorologist Candace Campos gave us a glimpse of what News 6 crews are using from Westgate Cocoa Beach Pier, which is approximately 16 miles from Kennedy Space Center Launch Complex 39A.

Campos is pinpointing the launch forecast ahead of Spacex Crew Dragon's first crewed mission. (Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

The Canon 50-1000 lens features a 20x optical zoom with a focal length range of 50 to 1000mm. Though weather created a hazy view, News 6 crews managed to get a view of the Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Crew Dragon space capsule.

As veteran astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley prepare for 4:33 p.m. lift-off, News 6 will be providing live coverage on TV at 3 p.m. You can also join our virtual watch party where you can pick your view of the liftoff.

Get live launch updates here.