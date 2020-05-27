Juvenile injured in drive-by shooting in Orlando

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A juvenile was injured in a drive-by shooting in Orlando on Wednesday, according to police.

Police said around 5:30 p.m. the victim was standing in the front yard on the 500 block of Karen Court when a blue SUV pulled up in the front of the house and started shooting.

This is just south of Raleigh Street and just east of State Road 435.

Police said the SUV left the scene and was last seen driving on Kirkman road.

The victim sustained a non-life threatening injury, according to police.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.