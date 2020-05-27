LIST: OneBlood testing donations for coronavirus antibodies at these sites in Seminole County
Most of the sites are at parks on June 9
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Seminole County officials announced they are partnering with OneBlood for several blood drives in June and all donations from the drives will also be tested for the coronavirus antibodies.
Here is a list of blood drives to be held in Seminole County:
- Sanlando Park from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 9
- Boombah Soldiers Creek Park from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 9
- Red Bug Lake Park from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 9
- Sylvan Lake Park from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 9
- Seminole County Government County Services from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 9
- Boombah Seminole County Sports Complex from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 10
- Museum of Seminole County History from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 10
Anyone who is interested in donating blood and getting their donation tested for the coronavirus antibodies will need to make an appointment by calling 1-888-9-366283.
Anyone who can’t make any of the appointments in Seminole County can make an appointment at a different Central Florida location at www.oneblood.org.
