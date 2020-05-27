Report: University baseball coach battered elderly man after confrontation over illegal dumping

LAKELAND, Fla. – The head baseball coach for Southeastern University was arrested Tuesday after he battered an elderly man following a confrontation over illegal dumping, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to an unspecified location in Lakeland and made contact with a 72-year-old man who told deputies he got into an altercation with a subject, later identified as 38-year-old Adrian Dinkel, which turned physical once the victim attempted to take a picture of Adrian’s license tag, according to a news release.

The victim told deputies he owns the property where the incident occurred, which is an active construction site for Verizon. The victim said that he caught Dinkel dumping trash into a dumpster on his property and confronted him as Dinkel was dumping and trespassing illegally.

According to a report, Dinkle’s 8-year-old son was there at the time of the altercation.

When the victim tried to take a picture of Dinkel’s license plate and record the incident, Dinkel smacked the phone out of the victim’s hands, threw it into nearby woods and fled the scene at a high rate of speed, investigators said.

The victim’s wife was in a car at the scene and began recording the incident when she noticed it became heated. The Sheriff’s Office released that video which can be seen below:

According to investigators, there was a chain with lock connected to two steel posts on either side of the driveway leading to the location of the incident and a “NO TRESPASSING” sign posted to the right of the chain. Deputies said there is also construction equipment and a “No Trespassing” sign adjacent to the dumpster.

Dinkel was arrested and charged with battery on a person 65 or older, trespassing on a posted construction site, petit theft and violation of Florida litter law, Polk County Jail records show.

It was not immediately clear if Dinkel faced any repercussions from Southeastern University.