Vacation rentals can now open in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Vacation rentals can reopen in Seminole County.

The reopening plan has been approved by state officials.

County officials said property managers can only permit reservations and stays from states with a coronavirus rate of fewer than 700 cases per 100,000 residents as of May 26.

International travelers can not stay in a vacation rental until the start of Phase 3 of reopening in Florida, according to county officials.

It is also recommended for property managers to implement a 14-day quarantine procedure for guests coming from a coronavirus hot spot, according to county officials.

Property managers will have to maintain adequate time between the conclusion of a guest stay and the check-in of the next guest to allow for proper cleaning of the rooms.

The county posted a list of cleaning protocols at this link.

County officials are encouraging property managers to use mobile platforms to communicate with guests and to limit direct contact.

Signage of the cleaning practices of the facility is also encouraged to be posted in the rooms, according to county officials.