Body found in Lake Orlando canal identified as 50-year-old woman

ORLANDO, Fla. – The body of a woman found in a canal has been identified, and detectives have determined her death to be a homicide, according to the Orlando Police Department.

The woman’s body was found in a canal of Lake Orlando around 8:40 a.m. Tuesday along North Lake Orlando Parkway and Rosamond Drive.

Police on Thursday identified the woman as Deana Lynn Polanco, 50, according to an update from the department.

Officers said the investigation into the homicide is ongoing and that more details would be released as they become available.

Police are asking anyone with information about Polanco’s death to call Crimeline at 800-423-8477.