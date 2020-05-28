Central Florida mother worries as time runs out on governor’s order suspending evictions

ST. CLOUD, Fla. – The clock is ticking on Gov. Ron DeSantis’ executive order that suspended evictions and foreclosures until Tuesday as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Dana Pate, a single mother living in St. Cloud, said she’s lived in the same apartment for three years but she’s now worried that might not be the case come next weekend.

“As far as the state is concerned, I feel like the state has really, really left so many citizens here, hard-working citizens in Florida, without the help that we were promised; because we were forced to stop working, we didn’t voluntarily stop working,” Pate said.

Pate said she is now back to work as a waitress, but said business is slow with less people eating at the restaurant, which as a result, hasn't helped her catch up financially.

She said when she was laid off in March, her landlord allowed her to pay half of her rent each month, but now she says, “he could say, ‘I need this month’s rent paid in full, plus, the other three that you didn’t pay.’”

Pate adds she never received financial assistance from the months that she was unemployed.

“I have not received any of my unemployment from March 17th to current, and I have not received a stimulus check either,” Pate said.