Free masks, hand sanitizer to be given out at new Orange County COVID-19 testing sites

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Free masks and hand sanitizer will be given out to patients at two new testing sites in Orange County, according to Orange County Health Services.

No symptoms are required to schedule an appointment.

An online appointment is required to receive a COVID-19 test. Patients must also be 18-years-old and an Orange County resident.

Health officials are asking people to not show up if they don’t have an appointment.

One site is at Apopka High School from June 1 to June 4.

Patients can schedule appointments for the Apopka site at this link.

The other site is Ventura Elementary School from June 8 to June 11.

Patients can schedule appointments for the Ventura site at this link.

Both sites will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.