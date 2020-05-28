Furloughed construction supervisor gets unemployment checks for mystery woman

For Paul Wolfe, the phrase right address, wrong name summarized the latest frustration in his nearly eight-week quest for jobless benefits from the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity.

“If I don’t get something pretty soon, I don’t know what I’m going to do," Wolfe told News 6 Monday. ”Guess what? I get a check in the mail with somebody else’s name.”

Wolfe has received two checks from the DEO made out to a woman he has never heard of yet with his home address -- the same address he has had for the past 30 years.

The veteran highway construction superintendent said he was furloughed on April 8 and has been advised Orlando-area projects probably won’t resume until late June early July.

“We’re a very large construction company, one of the largest in Florida, and we have people sitting at home,” he said.

Wolfe said he has applied for benefits three times and has still been unable to crack the system

Rep. Darren Soto’s office said Wolfe should send the checks back to the DEO office.

As for help with local DEO issues, Soto advised News 6 that viewers should contact their local state representatives.

The address to return checks is:

DEO- Reemployment Assistance Program, Benefit Payment Control

P.O. Drawer 5050, Tallahassee, FL 32314-5050