Orlando police officer tests positive for COVID-19

ORLANDO, Fla. – An officer with the Orlando Police Department has tested positive for COVID-19 after not displaying any symptoms of the respiratory illness, department officials said Thursday.

According to a news release, the officer has been placed on a 14-day quarantine, as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Orange County Medical Director’s Office.

Officials said seven other officers have been tested for the disease after possible exposure to the infected officer, and are also under self-quarantine until test results come back. The officers who are being tested as a precaution have not displayed any symptoms of COVID-19, according to a news release.

All officers with OPD use personal protective equipment when responding to calls, so the department said their exposure risk to the community is very low.

“Out of a staff of 1,064 people, the Orlando Police Department has had a total of two officers test positive for COVID-19 during the pandemic, including today’s case,” an OPD spokesperson said in a news release. “Our officers continue to use PPE while on patrol and responding to calls, providing an additional level of protection for the community during this challenging time.”