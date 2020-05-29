1 shot dead during domestic dispute, Orlando police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A person was shot and killed Friday afternoon during a domestic dispute in Orlando, police said.

Officers were called to to the 2000 block of S. Hiawassee Road just before 2 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they said a person was found at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound. The shooting victim was later pronounced dead by the Orlando Fire Department.

“No one is at large at this time and there is no threat to the public,” an OPD spokesperson said in a news release.

No other details have been released.

Officers said an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.