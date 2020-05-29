Save money on these items to build a hurricane kit during sales tax holiday

Florida's hurricane sales tax holiday began on Friday, giving Floridians the chance to stock up on items before the storm season starts on June 1.

Jason Resiman said he is preparing for what could come our way this year.

"I always stock up on batteries, lights, stuff like that. anything that I'm going to need in case I can't get it at the store," Reisman said.

He's one of many people taking advantage of the savings during the state's Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax holiday. Until June 4th, you can buy what you need to prepare for hurricane seasons tax-free.

Qualifying items include:

Reusable ice packs for $10 or less

Any portable self-powered light source (candles, flashlights, lanterns) for $20 or less

Any gas or diesel fuel container, including LP gas and kerosene containers for $25 or less

Batteries, including rechargeable batteries, listed sizes only (excluding automobile and boat batteries) for $30 or less

Coolers and ice chests for $30 or less

Bungee cords for $50 or less

Ground anchor systems for $50 or less

Radios (two-way, weather band) for $50 or less

Ratchet straps for $50 or less

Tarps for $50 or less

Tie-down kits for $50 or less

Visqueen, plastic sheeting, plastic drop cloths and other flexible waterproof sheeting for $50 or less

Portable generators for $750 or less

Cade Carter with Central Florida Ace Dealers said he knows times are tough for some families during the coronavirus pandemic, but he said you can still build a kit on any budget.

"It doesn't have to cost you an arm and a leg to have that peace of mind and be ready for a storm," Carter said.

Carter suggests families focus on the essentials, like batteries, flashlights, and bottles of water. He adds you can also save money by not purchasing premium brands. He also suggests families look around their homes and see if they already have some of the items they need.

"There's still less expensive ways to prepare," Carter said.

Carter adds since this is our first hurricane season during a pandemic, you also want to include face masks and hand sanitizer in your kit, however those items are not tax-free. He adds only buy what you need.

Carter said you want to get ready now and not wait until the next storm comes our way.

"Right now is a very easy time to get prepared for the hurricane without having the stress of a hurricane coming," Carter said.

Hurricane season begins June 1 and runs through November 30.

