WATCH LIVE: Volusia officials discuss measures to reduce crowds after large weekend gatherings

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – After back-to-back weekends of massive gatherings in the Volusia County area, Daytona Beach officials say they’re taking measures to reduce crowd congestion.

“With area attractions still closed or limiting the number of attendees, we realize beaches are a popular destination. We want beachgoers to come, enjoy Daytona Beach’s beautiful beach and still adhere to the recommended guidelines for social distancing,” Daytona Beach Mayor Derrick Henry said in a news release.

Measures provided by the city include:

During peak hours and as conditions warrant, travel lanes on State Road A1A will be restricted for cars exiting at beach ramps. Daytona Beach police units will direct motorists either northbound or southbound on A1A or across the bridge, depending on the location.

Temporary fencing has been placed along the sidewalks on both sides of A1A to protect pedestrians and to discourage pedestrians from entering traffic lanes. Pedestrians are encouraged to use the established crosswalks at intersections.

Foot traffic will be limited in the city’s bandshell and boardwalk area.

Signage encouraging social distancing will be posted throughout the area.

Over the weekend, more than 200 people gathered on A1A around the same time an “Orlando Invades Daytona” event was scheduled to take place.

During the Memorial Day weekend before that, large block parties took place in the DeLand area and video released by the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office showing deputies breaking up the gatherings caused some backlash.

The Centers of Disease Control and Prevention is urging all residents to avoid mass gatherings and practice social distancing to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Volusia County officials are expected to give an update on their crowd control plans at 2 p.m. Friday. You can watch that news conference at the top of this story.