Family sues Princess Cruises over COVID-19 death

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The family of a cruise ship passenger who died of COVID-19 is suing Carnival and Princess Cruises.

Ronald Wong, 64, was a passenger, with his wife, on a trip last February from San Francisco to Mexico.

A month later he died in a California hospital after testing positive for coronavirus.

Wong's family says the cruise line and its parent company should have known that a passenger on the ship's previous voyage had coronavirus.

Wong's trip on the Grand Princess ended up docking at the Port of Oakland on March 9.

A total of 131 people on the ship tested positive for the coronavirus, and five died.

Wong's wife also contracted COVID-19 but recovered.

The Wong lawsuit is one of roughly a dozen filed by Grand Princess passengers or their families.

Princess Cruises spokeswoman says the company does not comment on pending litigation.

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter or go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.