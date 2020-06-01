83ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 407-291-6000.

Local News

Family sues Princess Cruises over COVID-19 death

CNN Newsource

Tags: Coronavirus, Travel, Cruise, Princess Cruises
The Grand Princess cruise ship is shown docked at the Port of Oakland Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Oakland, Calif. California Gov. Gavin Newsom says nearly 500 passengers remain aboard the cruise ship. In addition to the 21 people who previously tested positive while aboard, Newsom says at least two more people have tested positive after leaving. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
The Grand Princess cruise ship is shown docked at the Port of Oakland Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Oakland, Calif. California Gov. Gavin Newsom says nearly 500 passengers remain aboard the cruise ship. In addition to the 21 people who previously tested positive while aboard, Newsom says at least two more people have tested positive after leaving. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The family of a cruise ship passenger who died of COVID-19 is suing Carnival and Princess Cruises.

Ronald Wong, 64, was a passenger, with his wife, on a trip last February from San Francisco to Mexico.

A month later he died in a California hospital after testing positive for coronavirus.

Wong's family says the cruise line and its parent company should have known that a passenger on the ship's previous voyage had coronavirus.

Wong's trip on the Grand Princess ended up docking at the Port of Oakland on March 9.

A total of 131 people on the ship tested positive for the coronavirus, and five died.

Wong's wife also contracted COVID-19 but recovered.

The Wong lawsuit is one of roughly a dozen filed by Grand Princess passengers or their families.

Princess Cruises spokeswoman says the company does not comment on pending litigation.

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter or go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 by CNN Newsource - All rights reserved.