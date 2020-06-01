Lake County offers free COVID-19 testing at 3 locations

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Lake County is offering both residents and non-residents the opportunity to receive free COVID-19 testing at three different locations throughout the county.

The Florida Department of Health Lake County will offer the free tests Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. to both adults and children.

Testing will be available at the following sites:

DOH-Lake Umatilla WIC - 249 E. Collins Street, Umatilla

DOH-Lake Clermont WIC - 560 W. DeSoto Street, Clermont

DOH-Lake Leesburg WIC - 1904 Griffin Road, Leesburg

Health department officials said there are no criteria that needs to be met to be tested and that 500 tests will be available weekly on a first-come-first-serve basis.

For questions regarding the COVID-19 testing, call the DOH-Lake COVID-19 Hotline at (352) 742-4830.