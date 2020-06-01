89ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 407-291-6000.

Local News

Lake County offers free COVID-19 testing at 3 locations

No criteria required for testing

Erin Dobrzyn, Digital Storyteller

Tags: COVID-19, coronavirus, pandemic, virus, Lake County
Medical personnel test people in vehicles for COVID-19, at Annandale High School, in Annandale, Va., Saturday, May 23, 2020. Drive through and walk up testing was made available to hundreds of people by Fairfax County at no cost and without a doctor's order. Officials planned on testing about 1000 people and testing will be also be available at Bailey's Elementary on Sunday. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Medical personnel test people in vehicles for COVID-19, at Annandale High School, in Annandale, Va., Saturday, May 23, 2020. Drive through and walk up testing was made available to hundreds of people by Fairfax County at no cost and without a doctor's order. Officials planned on testing about 1000 people and testing will be also be available at Bailey's Elementary on Sunday. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Lake County is offering both residents and non-residents the opportunity to receive free COVID-19 testing at three different locations throughout the county.

The Florida Department of Health Lake County will offer the free tests Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. to both adults and children.

Testing will be available at the following sites:

  • DOH-Lake Umatilla WIC - 249 E. Collins Street, Umatilla
  • DOH-Lake Clermont WIC - 560 W. DeSoto Street, Clermont
  • DOH-Lake Leesburg WIC - 1904 Griffin Road, Leesburg

Health department officials said there are no criteria that needs to be met to be tested and that 500 tests will be available weekly on a first-come-first-serve basis.

For questions regarding the COVID-19 testing, call the DOH-Lake COVID-19 Hotline at (352) 742-4830.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: