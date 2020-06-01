Man drowns in pool of Orange County home, deputies say
No foul play is suspected
ORANGE COUNTY – A man drowned in the pool of his Orange County home on Broad Oak Court on Sunday, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. The man was reportedly in his 50s, according to deputies.
The man was discovered at the bottom of his pool and transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, deputies said.
There are no signs of foul play, according to deputies.
