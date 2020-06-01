Tropical Depression 3 forms in Bay of Campeche

*** 5 p.m. update 6/1/2020***

The National Hurricane Center initiated an advisory on Tropical Depression Three.

The tropical depression has formed in the Bay of Campeche.

Tropical Depression #Three Advisory 1: Tropical Depression Forms in the Bay of Campeche. Expected to Strengthen and Bring Heavy Rainfall to Portions Of Mexico. https://t.co/VqHn0u1vgc — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) June 1, 2020

***Original***

A system in the tropics has a 90% chance of developing into a tropical storm, according to the National Hurricane Center.

If it does end up becoming a named system, it will be named Cristobal.

NHC reports satellite imagery from Mexico shows the area of disturbed weather is centered near the west coast of the Yucatan peninsula and is gradually becoming better organized.

Forecasters predict the disturbance will move west to northwest over the Bay of Campeche on Monday afternoon.

A tropical depression or storm is likely to form on Monday night or Tuesday.

Meteorologists said the system is predicted to drift westward or west-southwestward over the southern Bay of Campeche through the middle of the week.

Heavy rainfall is likely to hit portions of southern Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador, Belize, and western Honduras in the next few days.

The system has a 90% chance of forming in the next 48 hours, according to NHC.