Senior Salute: Olympia water polo

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – For the last two months, News 6 has been spotlighting athletes from the Class of 2020, the high school seniors who’ve had their final seasons cut short, but have represented their schools so well for years.

Our final Senior Salute goes out to a fantastic group of five from the Olympia Girls Water Polo team.

They are Shelby Sorrells, Sofia Dahlmann, Amanda Clinco, Ali Wagner, and Lexi Hutton.

Individually, they all bring something different to the pool in terms of skill.

As Titans together, they’re strong, powerful, and have been very successful. State Champions as freshmen, Shelby, Sofia, Amanda, Ali, and Lexi maintained Olympia’s winning tradition through their careers. Their head coach, Stephanie Possell, said all five are her most valuable players.