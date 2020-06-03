DOJ: Orlando man posed as US Marshal to threaten protestors

ORLANDO, Fla. – An Orlando man faces federal charges after Orlando police say he posed as a U.S. Marshal and carried a BB gun to threaten people protesting after the death of George Floyd.

John Mobley Jr., 36, was charged Wednesday with impersonating a federal law enforcement officer.

According to the complaint filed in U.S. District Court Middle District of Florida, Mobley was forced to stop his vehicle on May 31 in Orlando because of a passing group of protestors. Witnesses said Mobley got out of the vehicle, walked towards the protestors, pulled out what appeared to be a law enforcement badge, waved it at the protestors and said, “Do you want to get arrested? Do you want to go to jail?” In response, a protestor responded, “He’s a Marshal," according to the complaint.

Orlando police later learned Mobley was in a crowd of protestors with a firearm in his waistband causing a disturbance. Police detained Mobley and discovered he had a BB gun that looked like a Glock pistol. Officers also found a pair of handcuffs and a silver badge with “United States Marshal” printed on it, according to the federal complaint.

According to the complaint, Mobley is a convicted felon with previous convictions for grand theft, burglary, impersonating a law enforcement officer and other charges.

Mobley was booked into the Orange County Jail. He is being held without bail for violating his probation in Alachua County where he was convicted of impersonating a law enforcement officer, jail records show.

[RELATED COVERAGE: Orange County leaders explain how they can mend law enforcement-community relationships | Black-owned restaurants you can support in Orlando]