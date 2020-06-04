Bunnell bar owner excited to reopen in phase 2

BUNNELL, Fla. – Friday can’t come soon enough for Janice Bontempo, she’s one of the owners of Crossroads Tavern. Bontempo said they’ve been closed since March 17 due to COVID-19, and spent the time cleaning and ordering personal protection equipment.

“When Governor DeSantis actually said bars can open up, I literally was crying because it was a big weight lifted off my shoulders,” Bontempo said.

News 6 visited the bar last month when she and co-owner Marc Catoggio pleaded for the governor to open bars. But now, the family-owned bar is full of positive vibes and new signs, showing the establishment is sanitized and ready to serve.

“When it comes to the sanitizers, the masks, everything, I have all that. Now, it’s just setting up the bar to exactly what they want us to do,” Bontempo said.

Under phase two of reopening the state, Gov. Ron DeSantis said bars and pubs may be operated at 50 percent capacity inside and full capacity outside. Bontempo said she’s going to incorporate some fun into the practice of social distancing.

"Hey, let's do a dollar off! Let's everybody take turns and start washing their hands," she quipped.

Bontempo also plans to hand out pool tubes to customers to keep everyone spaced apart. But, more importantly, Bontempo said she's ready to see her customers and said she's already taking reservations.

“I want everything to be perfect, so everybody’s safe and everything’s good,” she said.