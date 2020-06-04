Ocala man accused of raping 15-year-old girl, deputies say

A 26-year-old Ocala man was arrested Thursday after Marion County detectives say he forcibly raped a 15-year-old girl after posing as chauffeur then sexually battering her in his car.

David Saint Louis approached the victim at a gas station on West Silver Springs Boulevard on May 31 and offered her a ride, telling her he was a chauffeur, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Saint Louis said he needed to drop off another passengers first and then said he needed to stop at his home in Marion Oaks, according to the report.

The suspect parked behind a house under some trees to hide the vehicle, according to the report. Saint Louis began touching the victim during which she told him “no” multiple times. The suspect responded, “no one tells me no," according to the report.

The victim said she believed Saint Louis was armed because he previously spoke of having a firearm, according to the report.

The 26-year-old then forcibly sexually battered the victim. During the attack Saint Louis bit the victim multiple times when she tried to push him away, the report shows.

The rape examination determined the victim had bruising on her body and obvious signs of trauma matching her account of the attack, according to the report.

After the attack Saint Louis dropped off the victim and gave the victim his phone numbers, deputies said.

Deputies were later able to locate the suspect’s car and detain Saint Louis. The victim positively identified Saint Louis as her attacker in a line up.

Saint Louis is charged with sexual battery and booked into the Marion County Jail.

The Department of Children and Families was notified because the victim is a minor.