Police search for person firing frozen paintballs from car

OCALA, Fla. – Police are searching for a person wanted for shooting frozen paintballs at others in Ocala.

Officers released photos taken Wednesday from a dashcam of the car they say was involved in the shootings. Investigators say the vehicle is likely a mid-2000s Audi sedan.

Police have not said if anyone was struck with one of the frozen paintballs.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ocala Police Department.