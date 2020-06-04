Police search for person firing frozen paintballs from car
Suspect believed to be driving Audi sedan, officers say
OCALA, Fla. – Police are searching for a person wanted for shooting frozen paintballs at others in Ocala.
Officers released photos taken Wednesday from a dashcam of the car they say was involved in the shootings. Investigators say the vehicle is likely a mid-2000s Audi sedan.
Police have not said if anyone was struck with one of the frozen paintballs.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Ocala Police Department.
