2 shot at Winter Springs apartment complex

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. – Two people, including a juvenile, were shot late Thursday at a Winter Springs apartment complex, according to police.

The double shooting was reported at the Moss Park Apartments at State Road 434 and Moss Road.

Winter Springs police said the shooting victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries. It’s not known what led to the shooting.

Video from the scene showed a gun in the middle of the parking lot of the complex. Several gunshots shattered car windows and struck apartment buildings, the video shows.

Police said they’re not searching for anyone in connection to the shooting.