Shooting closes portion of Orange Blossom Trail

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A portion of Orange Blossom Trail is shut down until further notice due to a large police presence after a shooting in the area.

The closure was reported before 1 p.m. Friday at Landstreet Road. The northbound lanes reopened shortly thereafter but he southbound lanes are still closed.

Pictures from the area show crime scene tape and several patrol vehicles.

Officials from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said one person was shot and has since been transported to an area hospital. No further details were immediately available on what led to the shooting or the victim’s condition.

Check back for more updates on this developing story.