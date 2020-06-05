Overnight home invasion in Orlando nets 2 arrests, 1 suspect at large

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police arrested two people accused of breaking into a home overnight Friday and stealing jewelry but one suspect remains at large.

A spokesperson with the Orlando Police Department said three armed individuals broke into the victims home on Illinois Street at 3:19 a.m. and stole numerous items. Police said the victim sells jewelry.

One of the suspects was known to the victim and through investigative techniques officers were able to determine the suspects’ whereabouts at the Grove Park Apartments on Curry Ford Road, according to OPD.

When police arrived at the complex the suspects were attempting to leave in a car, police said. The suspects attempted to flee, driving the vehicle in reverse into the complex. After the vehicle crashed near the back of the apartment complex officers were able to catch up with the suspects using a K-9 and with help from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, according to OPD.

Two suspects were arrested. One other person is at large, police said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.