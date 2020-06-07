COVID-19 cases in Florida surpass 63,000 after more than 1,000 new cases were reported

The Florida Department of Health again announced over a thousand new positive coronavirus cases across the state.

The Florida Department of Health reported 1,180 new people have tested positive for the respiratory illness.

This brings the state’s total of all confirmed coronavirus cases since the disease was first detected in the state on March 1 to 63,938, as well as a total of 2,700 deaths. 12 additional deaths were reported after Saturday.

Since March, 10,942 people with severe cases of the virus have required hospitalization. The state does not report the number of current patients in hospitals with the coronavirus or the number of individuals who have recovered from the disease after being diagnosed.

The newly reported cases also depend on the number of tests administered per day but the state doesn’t release private lab testing in its overall total so that percentage is difficult to determine.

Multiple days this week, Florida has seen an increase of over 1,000 new coronavirus cases.

On Saturday, there were 1,270 new coronavirus cases reported. On Friday, the FDOH reported 1,305 new cases of COVID-19 and on Thursday, Florida broke its record for a single-day high of newly reported cases of COVID-19, with 1,419 new cases

Here’s a breakdown of coronavirus numbers by county in the Central Florida region:

County Total cases Total deaths Total hospitalizations Brevard 457 13 66 Flagler 195 4 22 Lake 329 15 75 Marion 279 8 40 Orange 2,316 45 347 Osceola 745 21 157 Polk 1,178 67 337 Seminole 532 12 115 Sumter 261 17 45 Volusia 819 44 153

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings to participate in News 6 town hall

After President Trump pulled the Republican National Convention from North Carolina, Orlando has been floated by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as a possible alternative location.

While Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said he hasn’t been approached about hosting the RNC in the Orlando area, on Friday he expressed concerns about the county hosting any kind of large political gathering, regardless of party affiliation.

The mayor said the current circumstances of the country -- the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and national unrest over the death of George Floyd, killed in police custody last month-- have put a strain on many people, including first responders who would likely be needed to help with such an event.

Universal Orlando became the first of Orlando’s major theme park resorts to reopen by allowing annual pass-holders to return to its three parks Wednesday and Thursday. It opened to the general public Friday for the first time since mid-March.

The number of people allowed in was restricted to allow for social distancing, blue circles on the ground showed visitors where to stand to maintain 6-feet (2 meters) distance and a recording in English and Spanish played in a loop over loudspeakers at the entrance reminding park-goers to wear face masks and keep their distance.

Crosstown rival SeaWorld Orlando is set to reopen next week, as are two other SeaWorld-owned parks in Tampa, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Adventure Island.

Walt Disney World plans to welcome back visitors next month to its parks, and thousands of workers could start being recalled for work starting in mid-June, according to Unite Here Local 362.

