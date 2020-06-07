Tree crashes into woman’s car near Lake Davis in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A tree crashed into a woman’s car near Lake Davis on Catherine Street in Orange County on Saturday night.

A possible tornado was spotted in Orange County on Saturday.

Pollyanna Cosandey said she left her home for one of the first times since March and she went to run an errand.

[RELATED: Tree crashes into woman’s house in Orange County]

Cosandey said the winds picked up fast and the tree crashed and shattered her windshield.

Full Screen 1 / 9 A stop sign was damaged in a storm in Orange County on Saturday.

Powerlines were down throughout the area and there was not a single scratch on her.

“I felt so lucky, nothing major happened,” she said.

[RELATED: 8 houses damaged after possible tornado hits Orange County]

“I thought it was going to crash in, but it didn’t,” she said.

Cosandey waited to see if something else was going to fall.

“I came out through the passenger’s door,” Cosandey said.