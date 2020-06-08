50% of people testing positive for COVID-19 in Orange County last 2 weeks were 20-40 years old

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The median age for people testing positive for the coronavirus in Orange County is getting younger, according to Dr. Raul Pino.

Dr. Pino said 50 percent of positive cases in the county in the last two weeks are 20-40 years old.

The median age in the county was at 37, now it’s at 35.

The Florida Department of Health reports 2,293 people in total have tested positive for the virus in the county and 45 people in the county have died from COVID-19.

County officials are tracking hospitalizations, emergency room visits, and ICU bed availability.

“In those areas, everything is performing well, although we have learned from the past that runs two weeks behind,” Dr. Pino said.

This past week Florida went into phase two of the reopening stage and less than three percent of tests come back positive in Orange County, according to the DOH.

“The fact we are seeing a younger population may also be part of the reason why hospitalizations continue to be low,” he said.

Testing has doubled since five weeks ago, according to Dr. Pino.

Testing locations may also be a reason why there has been an uptick.

“We have decided to test at outbreaks, we are moving our tactical units into outbreak situations and testing everyone in the outbreak. The idea is to find as many asymptomatic people as possible before they really transmit,” he said.

In one outbreak area, 300 people tested positive for COVID-19, 77 patients were asymptomatic.

More than 64,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.