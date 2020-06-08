Orlando police seek public’s help in death of man shot in back

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police are hoping members of the public will be able to help them solve a case involving the death of a man who was shot in the back.

Willie Louis McCormick, 51, was found dead on the sidewalk in the area of West Robinson Street and Benson Avenue on May 30, records show.

Police said he had a gunshot wound to his back and the evidence at the scene suggests that he was running, likely toward a fire station that was a few hundred yards away, when he collapsed.

Authorities are asking anyone who saw McCormick the night of May 29 or the morning of May 30 to contact them.

They’re also asking for anyone with information about the shooting or the culprit to call Crimeline at 1-800-523-TIPS. A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.