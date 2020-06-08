83ºF

Volusia does away with staggered school start for students

Officials don’t know if in-person classes will resume in August

A classroom with safely spaced desks laid out before the possible reopening of Lostock Hall Primary school in Poynton near Manchester, England, Wednesday May 20, 2020. Since March 20, the coronavirus has forced British schools to close to all but a small number of key workers' children and those under social care. The government wants children to start returning to primary schools in stages from June 1. Those going back first include the youngest ages 4 to 6. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia County Schools officials recently announced that all students will start classes the first day of the fall semester rather than having a staggered schedule but at this point it’s unknown if those classes will take place in person.

The school system made the announcement Friday on Facebook that all students will start the new academic year on Aug. 17 in order to ensure that each pupil is able to achieve 180 days of learning.

Officials said that’s especially important due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which forced students out of classrooms and into virtual learning in March.

It’s unknown at this point if students will return to campus in the fall or continue online classes.

