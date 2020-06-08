Volusia does away with staggered school start for students

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia County Schools officials recently announced that all students will start classes the first day of the fall semester rather than having a staggered schedule but at this point it’s unknown if those classes will take place in person.

The school system made the announcement Friday on Facebook that all students will start the new academic year on Aug. 17 in order to ensure that each pupil is able to achieve 180 days of learning.

Officials said that’s especially important due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which forced students out of classrooms and into virtual learning in March.

It’s unknown at this point if students will return to campus in the fall or continue online classes.