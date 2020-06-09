MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Crews are responding to another ground collapse in Marion County.

This is happening just off of Baseline Road and just south of Aspen Road.

The ground collapse has closed the southbound lanes in the area.

This is about 1.8 miles south of Maricamp Road.

“These are pretty common here in Florida when we get a lot of heavy rain,” Sgt. Paul Bloom said.

Some parts of Marion County received 9 inches of rain.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said the collapse is intruding into the sidewalk.

Engineers with the Florida Department of Transportation are trying to get one lane open.

Deputies are asking drivers to avoid the area.

Sgt. Bloom said this won’t be fixed overnight.

A sinkhole closed a portion of State Road 35 this past weekend.