Marion County student-athletes to begin organized practice with limitations

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – After spending months on pause due to the coronavirus pandemic, organized sports are coming back to Marion County schools, but with some changes.

With the pandemic still at play, coaches and athletic directors said changes will be necessary to keep everyone safe and healthy.

Marion County Public School athletic directors worked with the National Federation of High School Sports and the school board to come up with guidelines to continue school sporting activities throughout the summer, while abiding by CDC guidelines. The school board approved allowing summer athletics and activities to resume Wednesday.

According to guidelines approved by the Marion County School Board, all showers and locker rooms will be closed for a majority of the summer. Students will have to bring a plastic bag to serve as what Belleview Athletic Director Phillip Small calls a “containment bag.”

“If they need a change of shoes or a towel or another shirt or water bottle, everything goes in that bag and stays in that bag. There’s nothing to be taken out and put down and no sharing with other students,” Small said.

Small said practices will be broken up to groups of 10 athletes for every coach and they can’t be in the same room. The new guidelines will be used to limit the amount of contact.

“The good thing about that is, If we did get a kid with symptoms or if someone became positive, we wouldn’t have to shut down all 60 football players, we’d just have to quarantine the nine they were with, so we can resume practice,” Small said.

According to Marion County Public School officials, the following guidelines apply to all activities:

Students must be registered and meet activity requirements to participate.

All participants must complete a COVID-19 condition screening form.

If any person shows COVID-19 symptoms, they will be sent home.

Safe social distancing will be observed based on the current quarter.

All training and workouts are voluntary.

Frequently-touched surfaces will be sanitized daily and cleaned after each use.

Regular hand-washing and alcohol-based sanitizer use is encouraged.

No sharing when it comes to clothing, water bottles, towels or other personal items.

No visitors are allowed at activities until further notice.

Small said student athletes who use the weight room will have to complete all reps on one piece of equipment and then they'll all get disinfected. There will be plenty of water breaks, but he said the water fountains will be off limits. Special water stations will be available for students who don't bring their own water bottles. There will be a designated coach with gloves to pour water into disposable cups.

As part of the new guidelines, there will be hand sanitizer stations at the entrance and exit of each area used for practices and the rooms will be sanitized after each use. The first two weeks will just be for conditioning without equipment. Small said for approximately two months there will be no scrimmaging or competitive drills allowed.

Officials said that tentatively on June 22, the Marion County School District will loosen the guidelines of athletic activities to keep group sizes at 10 students indoors but expand to 50 outside. Maximum participation time is 2.5 hours per student per day. Sport-specific equipment can be used but must be cleaned or sanitized between sessions. No competitive drills, cheer stunting or scrimmages are allowed. Cooling stations are mandatory for outside activities and equipment and training rooms remain closed to the public.

On July 27, the district anticipates competitive drills and full-team practices can begin based on local, state, and federal guidance and recommendations. Locker, equipment and training rooms will be open and teams will follow regular season schedules.

In addition, daily feeding options will be available to students, along with school counseling and mental health services as needed. Summer reading components for all students will also be part of each activity.

While Marion County students will begin practicing Wednesday, it’s still unknown whether fall sports like football will begin their season on time next school year.

