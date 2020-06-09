Orange County deputies hand out food boxes to residents affected by COVID-19

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County deputies handed out 200 boxes full of food to residents on Tuesday.

Drivers lined up as early as 7 a.m. to be some of the first to receive a box.

Levell Jones and her sister were in the third car awaiting their turn.

"We all could use a little food I think it's beautiful what the Orange County Sheriff's office is doing today," Levell said.

Felicita Rodriguez, 79, said she was too afraid to step out and do groceries because of the pandemic.

When she heard about the food distribution at the sheriff’s office, she quickly made her way over.

"It's very important because you know sometimes you run out of food and then you have to go get food and I rather stay home," Rodriguez explained.

Sheriff John Mina said the sheriff’s office had community barbecues planned months ago for residents, but because of COVID-19, the agency decided donating food was a better option.

"We care and we know the community is hurting because of the pandemic and it gives us a chance to interact with our community in a non-enforcement type situation," Mina said.

Deputies will be handing out food boxes again in Apopka at the Sector 1 Substation 1111 N. Rock Springs Road Wednesday at 10 a.m. and Friday at Blanchard Park 2451 Dean Road at 10 a.m.

Both events are first come first serve.