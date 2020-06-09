Teen convicted in 2016 Winter Park beating death arrested for breaking curfew

WINTER PARK, Fla. – One of the teens convicted in the 2016 beating death of a Winter Park boy is in trouble again after he was arrested for breaking curfew, according to a police report.

Winter Park police said Simeon Hall, 18, was taken into custody overnight Saturday while officers were investigating a vehicle burglary in the area.

#ARRESTS

On 5/20 at 3:00 am, #WPPD officers responded to the 700 block of Pinetree Road in reference to a vehicle burglary in progress. After the investigation, Simeon Hall was charged w/ loitering & prowling. Mikhail Whitmore was charged w/ burglary to a vehicle & theft. pic.twitter.com/Vut0cPEOEv — Winter Park Police (@WinterParkPD) June 8, 2020

Officers said they were called to a home on North Pinetree Road around 3 a.m. Saturday about the vehicle burglary. While responding to the reported incident, one officer found 21-year-old Mikhail Whitmore inside another vehicle a few houses away from the scene of the burglary, according to the report.

Also inside the vehicle, the officer found a coin purse, five grams of suspected cannabis, THC oil, a laptop, a grinder, a knife, some jewelry and other various items, the report said.

[PREVIOUS: Teens convicted in Winter Park beating death sentenced to juvenile justice rehab program]

Another officer who responded to the scene of the burglary sent the officer who spoke to Whitmore a photo that showed Whitmore walking near the vehicle that had been burglarized, the report said. The owner of the vehicle said a coin purse had been taken from the vehicle.

Whitmore told the officer he had been sleeping inside the vehicle while waiting on a friend and didn’t know anything about the vehicle that had reportedly been broken into, police said.

The officer asked Whitmore to call his friend and ask him to come to the scene to confirm his story. When the friend, identified by police as Hall, arrived at the scene about 20 minutes later, he told police he was visiting a friend down the street but would not say where he had been or with whom, according to the report.

According to the police report, the incident took place while a 10 p.m. curfew was in effect for Orange County as protests were taking place following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Whitmore was arrested on charges of burglary, theft and curfew violation.

Hall, who was convicted of manslaughter and sentenced to a Department of Juvenile Justice rehabilitation program in the beating death of 15-year-old Roger Trindade, was charged with loitering and prowling and curfew violation.

Both suspects were booked into the Orange County Jail.