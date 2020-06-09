Troopers looking for driver who fatally struck pedestrian on I-75 in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Troopers say they’re looking for a driver who fatally struck a pedestrian who was walking on Interstate 75 in Marion County early Tuesday morning.

The male pedestrian was walking on northbound I-75 near mile marker 348 when he was hit by a 2014 or 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 work truck, records show.

The driver of that truck fled after the crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The pedestrian, of Ormond Beach, died at the scene. The exact time of the crash is unknown but it is believed to have occurred around 3 a.m.

The suspect vehicle will likely have damage to its front light headlight assembly and right front fender sections.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call FHP at 800-387-1290 or Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-369-6880.