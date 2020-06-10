Driver hit, killed by SunRail train in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was on the railroad tracks in her SUV Wednesday when she was hit and killed by a SunRail train, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened near Market and Williams streets at 11:55 a.m. Witnesses said the driver of the SUV went around the signal arms that were in the down position for the approaching train.

The SunRail train hit the SUV. The driver was the only person inside the SUV and was pronounced dead on scene, according to the FHP.

There were approximately 20 to 25 people on the train when the crash happened, troopers said.

According to SunRail, Train P319 SB was delayed 60 minutes for law enforcement assistance near the tracks.

Check back for updates on this developing story.