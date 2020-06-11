Cap, gown and mask: Lake County holds in-person graduation ceremonies

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Lake County schools is holding the first in-person high school graduation ceremonies in the age of the coronavirus, although students are expected to wear masks.

Ceremonies are scheduled to take place Thursday for Lake Minneola, Mount Dora, and Lake Virtual.

Graduations for East Ridge, South Lake, Eustis, and Umatilla high schools are scheduled for Friday. Leesburg and Tavares high schools are holding ceremonies on Saturday.

The district is asking families to follow the following protocols:

SOCIAL DISTANCING : Guests will be seated by household with 6 feet of space between each family.

MASKS : Students will have masks provided to them. They will be expected to wear them during the ceremony, except for when they cross the stage and take their official photos. Guests are strongly encouraged to bring and wear masks. A limited number of masks will be available for those who need one.

SANITIZER: Students and guests are asked to bring a small bottle of hand sanitizer and use it frequently. Small quantities will be available at the schools for those who need some.

RESTROOMS: To help us avoid small-space gatherings, restrooms will be available for emergency use only. They will be cleaned frequently.

STAGGERED ARRIVALS/DISMISSALS: Student arrivals will be staggered so we can avoid large crowds at the gates. Students will be kept in small groups until the ceremonies begin. Dismissal of guests will be staggered as well.

CELEBRATIONS: Students and staff will be asked to avoid shaking hands and hugging during the ceremony, and no guests will be allowed on the field to mingle with the graduates.

HEALTH: Those who are sick or in a high-risk health category are respectfully asked not to attend. All of the ceremonies will be livestreamed so supporters can watch in real time.

School district officials said the graduation ceremonies are voluntary. Click here to watch live streams of the ceremonies.