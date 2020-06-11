Kissimmee man dies after being shot at party, suspect arrested in Puerto Rico, deputies say

KISSIMEE, Fla. – A man is behind bars after deputies linked him to a May shooting in Kissimmee that eventually left a man dead, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s office.

Deputies responded to 2650 Hilliard Court on May 10 after receiving reports of a shooting at the location. When deputies arrived, they found a man, identified as Reynier Camaco-Linares, shot at the home, according to a news release.

Investigators said the owner of the home was hosting a small party at the time of the shooting.

Camaco-Linare was taken to the hospital for treatment but died a few days later as a result of his injuries, according to deputies.

Through an investigation, Edwin Samuel Colon-Vazquez, 30, was determined to be a suspect in the shooting and detectives obtained a warrant for his arrest.

“On June 10, 2020, Colon-Vazquez was captured in the San Juan area of Puerto Rico by United States Marshal’s Service Florida Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force,” officials said in a news release. “Colon-Vazquez is being held on no bond while awaiting extradition back to Florida.”

Investigators said this was an isolated incident and anyone with information on this case should call the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at (407) 348-2222 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477, where information leading to a felony arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 dollars.