Raccoon tests positive for rabies in Winter Springs

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Residents in a certain area of Winter Springs are asked to be on the alert after a raccoon there tested positive for rabies.

The Florida Department of Health in Seminole County issued the notice Thursday for neighborhoods surrounding Moss and Ranchlands Parks.

“Residents and visitors in the area bordered to the north by US Highway 419, on the east by Winding Chase Boulevard and Trotwood Boulevard, on the south by Lake Drive, and on the west by North Winter Park Drive should avoid contact with racoons and other wildlife,” a news release read.

The rabies alert will remain in effect for 60 days.

Additionally, members of the public should know that rabies is present in the wildlife population and they and their pets could be at risk if precautions aren’t taken.

Officials said anyone who thinks that they were bitten or scratched by a raccoon, or if you know of anyone who was bitten or scratched by the raccoon that tested positive for rabies may contact Seminole County Animal Services at 407-665-5201 or the Florida Department of Health in Seminole County at 407-665-3266.

Health officials provided the following advice:

All pets should have current rabies immunizations.

Secure outside garbage in covered containers to avoid attracting wild animals.

Do not leave pet food outside. This also attracts other animals.

Avoid contact with all wildlife, especially feral cats, raccoons, bats and foxes.

If bitten or scratched by a suspected rabid animal, wash the wound immediately with soap and water, seek medical attention and promptly report the incident to Seminole County Animal Services.

Rabies is preventable when treatment is provided in a timely manner.

Visit the Department of Health’s website or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website for more information about rabies.