Toddler tries to escape through sunroof after being left alone in running car, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 2-year-old girl who was left alone in a running car while her guardian went to a veterinarian appointment opened the sunroof and tried to escape through it, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they were called to the parking lot outside PetSmart at Waterford Lakes Town Center around 10:35 a.m. Wednesday when a worker spotted a toddler standing on the middle console of a Chevrolet Camaro with her head through the sunroof in an attempt to get out of the vehicle.

The car was left running and unlocked with the air conditioning on but it appeared that the girl opened the sunroof to get fresh air and climb out, records show. She also had a cellphone in her hand.

The child was crying, her eyes were red and she was sweating but she didn’t appear to be injured, according to the affidavit. Authorities said they estimate that the child’s guardian, 37-year-old Jennifer Lopez, left her alone for about 40 minutes.

When Lopez came out of PetSmart, she said it was possible that she left the child alone in the running vehicle but she didn’t realize there was anything wrong with doing that, the report said.

Deputies said during the investigation, they noticed the Camaro smelled of marijuana and ended up searching it.

Lopez was arrested on charges of child neglect, possession of cannabis and possession of a controlled substance.

The Department of Children and Families was notified about the incident.